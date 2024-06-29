Letter: Cartoon hits pyramidion on the head

Kudos to Brent Brown’s clever cartoon depicting the Vance Monument as an acronym: V. A. N. C. E. (Visit Asheville North Carolina, Everyone!) [“Old Is New Again,” June 12, Xpress].

I only wish he had presented it to City Council before they made their hasty decision to destroy a work of art. Although the cartoon was in jest, it is a good example of an easier and much less costly solution to the taxpayers. The best of all being simply removing the plaque and plugging the anchor holes. Probably a half-day job that revenue from the local scrapyard would have covered.

Also, now that the court battles are over, where are the cut stones? I would like to have the pyramidion as a paperweight.

— Johnny Robinson

Asheville