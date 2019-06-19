Letter: Caskey has been force for change

Some say “insanity” is doing the same thing over and over but expecting a different outcome. Take heavily gerrymandered state Senate District 48, for example. We invariably run a Democratic insider with great intentions. And each election, they lose. Handily.

The last three tries, Democrats never registered above 44% of the vote. In 2012, the party didn’t even field a candidate.

Next March, a Democratic District 48 primary pits two candidates eager to face state Sen. Chuck Edwards in the fall. One has been a hardworking, party insider for decades. The kind of person Democrats have historically anointed to carry their flag. But unfortunately, the kind of person who has invariably been defeated.

Why expect otherwise? Without district maps that fairly reflect our area’s voter makeup, the playing field will remain unfair for any Democrat, regardless of effort or intention.

The other candidate is Brian Caskey, the first Democrat ever elected to the Mills River Town Council. Brian beat his opponent by 10 points, receiving more votes than anyone in town history.

Brian’s been a force for change in this conservative stronghold. Mills River is now installing greenways, walking paths, solar panels, high-speed broadband and electric car chargers. And most recently? Caskey’s motion to support the ERA passed — unanimously.

These accomplishments would be impossible if Caskey didn’t appeal to Republican and unaffiliated voters, without whom any Democrat will surely lose. And isn’t that who we want in Raleigh? Someone who can work with both parties to get things done?

Visit Brian’s webpage (www.briancaskey.com) and learn about his platform to close the health care gap, increase education funding, improve infrastructure and more. The March primary will be here sooner than you think. Isn’t it time to try a different approach to win back District 48? Check Brian Caskey out today. To do anything less would be — some might say — insane.

— Stephen Advokat

Asheville

Editor’s note: Advokat reports that he is volunteering for Caskey’s campaign.