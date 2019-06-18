Letter: Helping our students achieve in math

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Five hours east of Asheville on I-40 is the world’s largest concentration of employees of IBM — no longer the archetypal New York company. Five hours west on I-40 is Nashville, soon-to-be home of AllianceBernstein — a 1,000-strong New York asset manager. As this knowledge-based, high-paying corridor takes shape, where is Asheville?

Nowhere. Whatever policies are tried, our city faces a huge barrier to escaping the low-paying “tourist destination” role and joining the technology based economy.

To do so, our kids need to compete successfully (on a global scale) in — at the very least — numeracy and literacy. At the recent joint city/school board session, we learned two things — there are large achievement gaps within grades in our schools, and overall, most of the kids do not make the grade in math (three in four eighth graders in the middle school in 2018, for example).

Commissioner [Al] Whitesides’ response was to suggest that more resources are needed, but with our high expenses per pupil, there’s not going to be much more money available from malevolent neighbors and a malicious state. Talking to the kids themselves, it’s clear that, in many cases, one problem is that when they ask for help at home, they only get an embarrassed giggle and a shrug — and the older generation’s “I was never any good at math” gets passed on.

Maybe what’s needed is a “School Maths for Grownups” program — at the very least to show how school maths have changed over the last few years. We’ll be working up such an effort over the summer, so look for announcements in the fall.

— Geoff Kemmish
Asheville

SHARE
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: Helping our students achieve in math

  1. Richard B.

    Excellent comment from Mr. Kemmish.
    Unusual for Mt. Express, that there was no hint of what role he plays within the educational community, which would be nice to know information.
    Pinging on the student only, as most efforts have done over the years, ignores that he or she is a part of a larger, connected system.
    Going to the home, or bringing the home adult authorities to the school (learning facility), has to be an integral part of any effort to improve a student’s performance. This is basic Systems Theory, whether you are dealing with a family, an auto that is malfunctioning, or a large organization, or the Solar System.
    This person is right on. Pay attention to him.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.