Letter: Meadows is a breath of fresh air

I read with interest the article “Man of the Hour: The Rise of Mark Meadows” [May 29, Xpress] written by Milton Ready, who seems to feel that Mark Meadows is not the man that he would like to have representing us in Congress.

One of the reasons that I recently relocated to Western North Carolina from New York was my disgust with the left-leaning politicians who run that state, including Sens. [Chuck] Schumer and [Kirsten] Gillibrand, Gov. [Andrew] Cuomo, and last but not least, Mayor [Bill] de Blasio.

Mark Meadows is a breath of fresh air! I am thrilled that he stands with our president and hope that he has a long tenure in Congress!

— Roger Gilmore

Mars Hill