Letter: Cawthorn’s inspiring story could encourage others

I think it’s great that newly elected U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn serves as a federal legislator in Western North Carolina after Mark Meadows resigned in 2020 to serve as former President Trump’s chief of staff. He was born in the city of Asheville and has been North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District representative since January.

It is a phenomenal and inspiring story of U.S. Congressman Cawthorn, who uses a wheelchair because he is partially paralyzed from the abdomen down. This inspiring story could encourage people to achieve great things and to rise and overcome your limitations for success.

Cawthorn was 18 years old when he became critically injured in 2014 in a car accident after visiting Florida with a friend. While his friend Bradley Ledford drove the car in Daytona Beach, Fla., the vehicle hit a concrete barrier. But after the ordeal of his accident, he started a real estate firm and became a motivational speaker.

Congressman Madison Cawthorn said the former Congressman Mark Meadows, whom he succeeded in office, still and would always be somewhat of a mentor, a person who nominated him for a U.S. Naval Academy appointment. Meadows was even a person whom he worked for later in time.

I think it is also great that he is the one of the youngest persons ever to be elected to Congress in history. At age 25, he was elected to the U.S. Congress. The youngest woman was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and she became the Democratic United States congresswoman from New York at age 29.

I admire the success story of recently elected U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn, and I think it’s wonderful he overcame the disability of this car accident in Florida to be elected U.S. representative. His new political career as a libertarian fiscal conservative is also wonderful. It is great he focuses on American freedoms and a better North Carolina.

— Steven Hawkins

Greenville, S.C.

Editor’s note: Hawkins reports that previous letters to the editor he has written have been collected in the book Letters from South Carolina.