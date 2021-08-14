Letter: Charlotte Street project will actually help Asheville

Where were the cries for the preservation and restoration of the properties at 101 Charlotte St. prior to the proposed development? These buildings have been neglected into utter disrepair and for years have been an eyesore.

There are ample examples of this period of architecture that have been preserved. The neighborhood is replete with examples of homes that have been cared for and justify further preservation. For 101 Charlotte St., however, this is simply not the case.

Those trying to dam the current of progress are acting like petulant children. When told that a toy they never use is going to be donated, it is all of a sudden their favorite toy, and the greatest of tantrums ensue.

The proposal at 101 Charlotte St. will actually help some of Asheville’s most pressing problems: almost 200 residential units, including sanctioned affordable housing; retail stores to provide jobs; office space to provide alternative tax revenue to a city dependent on tourism; and who hasn’t had trouble finding parking (there are 400-plus off-street parking spaces in the development plans)?

Preservation at all costs is not the answer. It is even likely people protested the development of these big, rich-people, Craftsman homes in the early 1900s because it came at the expense of Asheville’s forests. Progress is inevitable; what a nice bonus that it can help our fair city. Just let the toy that you weren’t even playing with go.

— Derek Husar

Asheville