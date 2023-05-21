Letter: Choose paper over plastic to help planet

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

The time to stop climate change is now. There is something you can do to help. I am a student, thinker, daughter and friend, but most importantly, I am fond of this Earth of ours. I hope you feel the same way.

Asheville is currently working to implement a policy that aims at single-use plastic reduction [ “Singled Out: Asheville Considers Ban on Single-use Plastic Bags,” April 26, Xpress]. As citizens, it is our duty to get on board and do our part to help. Climate change is a very pressing matter that my generation and the generations to follow will bear the brunt of. Even if it is something as simple as using paper bags instead of plastic bags, every little bit counts. Next time you opt for a plastic bag, remember this policy and the steps that policymakers are taking to combat climate change.

The issue with climate change is that it has become extremely politicized. This is not a matter of disagreeing with the opposing side; this is a matter of acting. As a political science major, I have spent a heavy chunk of my time in school watching political debates, reading news articles and writing opinion papers. So, trust me when I say that I love engaging in political disagreements as much as the next person, but the climate should not be the subject of political disagreements. We need to pay attention to the facts and take action to mitigate the consequences. Whether this be sharing what you know with friends or using your vote in favor of politicians who value preserving the climate, your actions matter.

The next time you take out your trash, opt for a paper bag! This is such an easy action to take; if everyone does this, change will happen. It is time to stop disagreeing and start implementing change.

— Sally Beth Brown
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.