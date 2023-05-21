Letter: Choose paper over plastic to help planet

The time to stop climate change is now. There is something you can do to help. I am a student, thinker, daughter and friend, but most importantly, I am fond of this Earth of ours. I hope you feel the same way.

Asheville is currently working to implement a policy that aims at single-use plastic reduction [ “Singled Out: Asheville Considers Ban on Single-use Plastic Bags,” April 26, Xpress]. As citizens, it is our duty to get on board and do our part to help. Climate change is a very pressing matter that my generation and the generations to follow will bear the brunt of. Even if it is something as simple as using paper bags instead of plastic bags, every little bit counts. Next time you opt for a plastic bag, remember this policy and the steps that policymakers are taking to combat climate change.

The issue with climate change is that it has become extremely politicized. This is not a matter of disagreeing with the opposing side; this is a matter of acting. As a political science major, I have spent a heavy chunk of my time in school watching political debates, reading news articles and writing opinion papers. So, trust me when I say that I love engaging in political disagreements as much as the next person, but the climate should not be the subject of political disagreements. We need to pay attention to the facts and take action to mitigate the consequences. Whether this be sharing what you know with friends or using your vote in favor of politicians who value preserving the climate, your actions matter.

The next time you take out your trash, opt for a paper bag! This is such an easy action to take; if everyone does this, change will happen. It is time to stop disagreeing and start implementing change.

— Sally Beth Brown

Asheville