Letter: City must hire an internal auditor

I wish to draw attention to an unsettling lapse in city governance: The internal auditor position in Asheville has been vacant for nearly three years. Audit Committee Secretary Andrew Emory and member Debbie Evenchik recently highlighted this concern during the Aug. 24 Audit Committee meeting, emphasizing the pressing need for resolution.

While City Manager Debra Campbell has assured the committee that a search for an auditor is underway, it is essential to note that this is a critical role for ensuring accountability. Campbell, who happens to be the highest-paid city employee with a $242,694 salary, downplayed the issue.

The absence of an internal auditor becomes particularly concerning when considering the city’s growing issues: rising police attrition rates, increasing crime, homelessness and last Christmas’ weeklong water outage. These problems beg the question: What other issues might lurk beneath the surface under Campbell’s watch?

The city must fill this position promptly for transparency and financial stewardship. Given the array of challenges facing Asheville, it is incumbent upon city officials to act swiftly to restore faith in local governance.

— Jim Fulton

President, First Tuesday Conservatives – Asheville

Arden