Letter: City must hire an internal auditor

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I wish to draw attention to an unsettling lapse in city governance: The internal auditor position in Asheville has been vacant for nearly three years. Audit Committee Secretary Andrew Emory and member Debbie Evenchik recently highlighted this concern during the Aug. 24 Audit Committee meeting, emphasizing the pressing need for resolution.

While City Manager Debra Campbell has assured the committee that a search for an auditor is underway, it is essential to note that this is a critical role for ensuring accountability. Campbell, who happens to be the highest-paid city employee with a $242,694 salary, downplayed the issue.

The absence of an internal auditor becomes particularly concerning when considering the city’s growing issues: rising police attrition rates, increasing crime, homelessness and last Christmas’ weeklong water outage. These problems beg the question: What other issues might lurk beneath the surface under Campbell’s watch?

The city must fill this position promptly for transparency and financial stewardship. Given the array of challenges facing Asheville, it is incumbent upon city officials to act swiftly to restore faith in local governance.

— Jim Fulton
President, First Tuesday Conservatives – Asheville
Arden

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

One thought on “Letter: City must hire an internal auditor

  1. indy499

    Most of the money the city spends is wasted, so I’m not concerned about not having an auditor. Any misdirected $ might be an improvement.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.