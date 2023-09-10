Letter: City should provide public toilets and more in West Asheville

Thank you for your reporting on West Asheville public concerns! [“Moral Dilemma: West Asheville Struggles with the Impacts of Homelessness,” Aug. 23, Xpress]

It seems people are so eager to spend money on high-tech, behind-the-scenes surveillance, yet things that could/would really make a difference to the community, like the water fountains and public toilets, are neglected, year after year.

Yes, it takes manpower to install and maintain such services. Yes, we can and absolutely should provide these things to the community. The public toilets and drinking water access points are exactly what our tax dollars should support. No excuses, Mayor Esther Manheimer!

Thank you again for your reporting.

A supporter,

— Libi Libner

Enka-Candler