Letter: Close the homeless floodgates

[Regarding “TDA Discusses Concerns Over the Decline in Tourism,” Sept. 6, Xpress:]

Liberals said of the homeless, “Let them be. They’re not hurting anything!” So, the cops backed off. Asheville has wide-open arms for the homeless.  Now they camp where they want to, crash in your yard and refuse to move on until you show them a shotgun barrel. Now tourists are being accosted (in the wee hours) and robbed. Doesn’t take this retired truck driver an eye blink to figure out the decline in tourism.

Close the floodgates! The panhandlers require a placard permit. If that is not prominently displayed, the police can ask for it and ID these people. Not far enough from the roadway? In the median? Same deal! The thought of being identified will send most of the homeless packing.

Not enough police? Deputize me and other citizens who can stand up to the background checks! I’ll do it with my own vehicle. I would rather do that than pay the taxes that are crushing me for two homeless hotels and all of the other handouts!

—Bob Rupert
Asheville

  1. Grant Millin

    Bob may or may not be an actual Asheville resident; but expecting his first name is Robert he is at least not anonymous.

    One concept: Scapegoating the unhoused who are often disabled.

    Next, the words “liberals” and American Liberal Democracy coordinate. But American Liberal Democracy can get hijacked and the ‘floodgates’ of stuff like Reaganomics and the Trump Administration flow downhill on the rest of us.

    The US housing insecurity population is 25 percent of us. Probably Ultra Conservative people end up homeless at times and on the way down end up trying everything to prevent that.

    Panhandling isn’t a life and death issue in Asheville like Illegally Manufactured Fentanyl. Just screaming at each other as city hall politicizes their public safety prioritizations isn’t getting more of us the unity and future we require on these tough issues.

