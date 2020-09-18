Letter: Complete the census to get fair funding, representation

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

Asheville and Buncombe County are in danger of losing a significant amount of financial support from the federal government by residents not completing and returning their census information by Sept. 30. If we don’t, we will lose funding for many programs that support highway planning and construction; school lunches; Medicaid; building schools, fire departments and medical clinics; and much more.

These are only a few vital services dependent on the results of the census count and federal funding.

Additionally, the U.S. Constitution requires a count of all citizens to determine congressional representation in the House of Representatives and for state legislatures. Once results are in, congressional districts are redrawn based on population growth or loss. North Carolina could receive at least one additional congressional representative if we increase our response to the U.S. census.

Let’s safeguard our rights by having fair districts drawn that reflect the true number of people living here and receiving the financial support due us.

Visit census.nc.gov to complete your census! It can now be completed entirely online.

— Karen Depew
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.