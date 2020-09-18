Letter: Complete the census to get fair funding, representation

Asheville and Buncombe County are in danger of losing a significant amount of financial support from the federal government by residents not completing and returning their census information by Sept. 30. If we don’t, we will lose funding for many programs that support highway planning and construction; school lunches; Medicaid; building schools, fire departments and medical clinics; and much more.

These are only a few vital services dependent on the results of the census count and federal funding.

Additionally, the U.S. Constitution requires a count of all citizens to determine congressional representation in the House of Representatives and for state legislatures. Once results are in, congressional districts are redrawn based on population growth or loss. North Carolina could receive at least one additional congressional representative if we increase our response to the U.S. census.

Let’s safeguard our rights by having fair districts drawn that reflect the true number of people living here and receiving the financial support due us.

Visit census.nc.gov to complete your census! It can now be completed entirely online.

— Karen Depew

Asheville