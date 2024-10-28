Letter: Connect the dots on storm, climate and war

In the midst of this tragic devastation, while we reach out to help our neighbors and mourn all the losses, let us try to make sense of why this happened and think about how to manage to keep these types of storms from continuing or even getting worse.

Here’s the science. Hurricanes are getting stronger and stronger because the oceans are warming. The oceans are warming primarily because of fossil fuel consumption. What just happened to Western North Carolina is a direct result of the climate emergency.

And here’s a timely and crucial dot to connect. Wars are mostly for oil (and the power to control global oil resources). They also use enormous amounts of oil, making them a main cause of this emergency.

Another dot. Wars are fueled by those who profit from them, like the war industry contractors.

Local dot. Raytheon is the No. 2 war contractor in the world. Its local Pratt & Whitney plant makes engine components for fighter jets, like the F-16s and F-35s being used by Israel in its Gaza genocide, now in Lebanon, and imminently in Iran.

The connection is easy to see. This monstrous hurricane is the natural result of our society’s addiction to oil and its endless wars to feed our habits. We are in a vicious cycle of death and destruction.

It’s not too late to change our ways. We still have time to mitigate the increasing devastations of the climate emergency. But only if we stop making war and start getting serious about developing renewable energy sources instead.

Our governments — national, state and local — need to move our money in that direction. Companies like Pratt & Whitney should be paid to make windmills and high-speed trains, not war machines.

What is really needed is a widespread awakening to the truth that we are rapidly sowing the seeds of our own demise. Connecting the dots to see the big picture is the first step.

In the wake of Helene, we have seen such a beautiful coming together in our community — such compassion, generosity and cooperation. This same spirit, applied to all of humanity, is what will save us.

Truly, giving peace a chance is our only chance.

— Ken Jones

Swannanoa