Letter: Consider donating kidney to Asheville father

Thank you for taking time to read this [letter]. I am writing in search of a kidney donor for my husband, Steven Rosenfeld, as he is battling end-stage renal disease. As tough as this is to ask for such a huge favor, I know that without reaching out, someone who might be interested in helping will not have that opportunity.

In the fall of 2016, he was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease that causes kidney failure. We have no answers as to why this happened, but we do know that the disease is progressing faster than we had anticipated, and he is now on dialysis three times per day. This routine is physically and mentally exhausting, and, at this point, it dictates every aspect of his life.

Who is my husband? He is a dedicated husband, father to two grown children and a grandfather. He is someone who has spent his life helping others, instilling in his family the value of giving and helping others. His generosity has always been about giving without any expectations of receiving in return, which he preferred to do anonymously. It is very difficult for us to watch a person who has given so generously to others deal with end-stage renal disease.

Dialysis is only a temporary fix as his disease continues to progress. His best hope to return to a normal, productive life is finding a donor. He is currently on the list for a transplant from a deceased donor, which can be a five-plus-year wait. Time is not a luxury he has.

However, there is a better option, a living donor, which is a kidney donation from a living, healthy donor. Unfortunately, there are no family members who are a suitable match to be a donor. As a result, we as a family need to reach beyond and into our community in order to find a match. Steven has Type A blood, and those with A or O types will be the most suitable matches.

Donating is a relatively risk-free endeavor for the donor, who will go on to live a completely normal life after donation, needing only one kidney for a full and active life. Recovery time is minimal; two-three days in the hospital and back to a normal routine and activities within six weeks. Additionally, all costs related to the surgery for the donor are covered by Steven’s insurance.

Here is what I ask of you: Please help me to spread the word. I strongly believe that there are many altruistic, spiritual and charitable people in the world who would consider helping spread the word or possibly even donating themselves. The less time that Steven has to spend on dialysis, the better his chances are for having a successful transplant and living a healthy, productive life.

We are hopeful that spreading the word can help find a kidney for my husband sooner, in addition to encouraging others to consider helping the many people on the list waiting for a kidney.

Please contact me at the email below … if you can help in any way. You can also find more information at kidney.org/LivingDonation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We are truly stronger together.

Warm regards,

— Susan Harrold

findourkidney@gmail.com

Asheville