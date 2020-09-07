Letter: Contact legislators to support renewable energy

“I can’t wait for things to get back to normal again” is a common phrase that is thrown around these days during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Truth be told, if our nation doesn’t use its power to make the changeover to clean, green and renewable energy, we will never get “normal” back. Climate change is currently in effect, and the use of nonrenewable energy sources plays a major role in that. Coal combustion and petroleum production are some of the biggest culprits in our country that create greenhouse gas emissions, the leading cause of climate change. It is important to note that along with climate change comes multiple health risks, such as increased rates of cardiovascular and respiratory disease due to higher temperatures and higher pollution rates.
The good news? North Carolina has the natural resources available to provide renewable energy and combat climate change in order to provide a more sustainable and healthy environment.
Environment North Carolina is currently working toward that goal in its 100% Renewable campaign. This is a call to action for the citizens of North Carolina to contact their legislators and demand a necessary change to support 100% renewable energy by 2050. Every voice counts and plays a critical role in supporting a clean and healthy environment for ourselves and future generations.
The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting us right now, but if we don’t make this switch over to clean and renewable energy, then climate change will continue to affect us in the future.
— Kristin Komoroski
Raleigh
