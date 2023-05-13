Letter: Could seniors get a break on water rate hikes?

I am a senior citizen who has lived here now in Arden, South Asheville, for 18 years. I also am disabled due to many physical injuries in my lifetime, including a severe TBI (traumatic brain injury) as a young teenager.

I have always paid my bills on time through all the increases and adjustments that have been made. I am not rich, and with my rising property taxes and, yes, everything else, I find it difficult sometimes to understand. I, too, know that many others are like me in my same boat, as they would say.

My area of South Asheville, as you know, is being overwhelmed with development and traffic. I see lots and lots of expensive cars and homes nowadays that were not here even 10 years ago. I see so many more homeless people due to the cost of living here, too!

Is there any chance that Asheville City Council could maybe find some way to give the lower- and middle-class seniors a break from at least this usually yearly water increase? People, especially seniors, who have not been blessed with the riches that others have?

Yes, I am blessed with a smaller, older home and to be living here. But these days and all of the increases are beginning to, let’s say, “scare me”! Will I be able to keep up with my home repairs and everything else that comes with owning a home (944 square feet) I love?

— Karen Smelter

Arden