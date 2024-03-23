Letter: Council choice fails to show humanity

Shame on the Asheville City Council for refusing to even consider a cease-fire resolution for Gaza. In the midst of a genocide, it could not muster the moral courage to simply issue a call for peace.

It wasn’t like it was being asked for the full measure of justice for Palestinians: an end to the siege; an end to the brutal apartheid and occupation; the right to return home; equal human rights.

No, the Council was just being asked to take a stance, largely symbolic, for an end to the killing.

Here is what it was being asked to state as a resolution: “That the City of Asheville declares its support for an immediate and durable cease-fire, the immediate delivery of ample and lifesaving humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians, for freeing of all hostages and for an end to antisemitic, anti-Palestinian, Islamophobic and all xenophobic rhetoric and attacks across our country.”

Council members weren’t being asked to take a side. They were just being asked to express some humanity on behalf of our community.

But this they could not do.

What an abdication of civic leadership. Pathetic.

— Ken Jones

Swannanoa