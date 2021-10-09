Letter: COVID-19 vaccine resistance explained

For Mountain Xpress readers confused by the whys of vaccine hesitancy, may one highlight the reality of “pushback?”
Vaccine advocates are stuck with a large percentage of independent thinkers weary of the heavy hand of untrusted leadership, conflicting abuses of the scientific model and a rather remarkable reliance on mockery, anger and threats as ill-advised compliance motivators.
One finds neither compassion, confidence nor a call to action in any of the above.
To our collective peril, America’s left-minded relentlessly confuse enabling with love, vanity with conviction, authoritarianism with leadership, and spending other people’s money with progress.
COVID-19 vaccine resistance is just one piece of a broader pushback movement by the majority of Americans who value conservative prudence over liberal pretense.
Diversity of thought will remain a hinderance — in Asheville and everywhere else — for those who self-righteously confuse legitimate public safety concerns with political control issues.
— Carl Mumpower
Asheville
