Letter: Dare to vote

Voting can cause some of the greatest stress imaginable.

Your vote could mean the difference between life and death for entire countries (Iraq and Afghanistan, for instance) and whether entire races and sexualities get basic civil rights. It could determine whether tens of millions of people get paid enough to live, as well as decide whether the environment will be clean enough to sustain life.

This year, voting may even determine if America continues to be a democracy. It’s not surprising many people will rationalize away this anxiety-inducing task, claiming that their vote doesn’t matter.

This year the primary for North Carolina and 13 other states is on March 3 — Super Tuesday. These states include gigantic California and Texas, so that about one-third of the U.S. population has a chance to vote that day.

This means that Super Tuesday’s results, your vote, may very well decide whether we have candidates who have the wisdom to preserve civilization or send it tumbling into violent, freedom-less, ecologically demolished chaos.

Do you have the courage to make the extremely difficult choice? If not, it’s certainly understandable. If so, good luck.

— Bill Branyon

Asheville