Letter: Dee Williams for City Council

Because I vote for what candidates have done (their experience defines their qualifications) and not what they say they’re going to do, I’m voting for Dee Williams in the upcoming City Council primary on Oct. 10 and in the general election on Nov. 7.

Dee’s a native of Asheville, and in her speeches, democratic values and commitment, she reminds me of FDR, MLK and JFK. She can be counted on to fight for “We the People” and for racial, economic and human justice. Dee Williams is also committed to Asheville’s image, character and culture, which ought not be for sale to the highest bidder!

Dee has always advocated for good jobs and a living wage. She can be counted on to fight for our children, young people and elders! Our young people have to work two and three jobs at minimum wage and live three and four together to just pay Asheville’s excessively high rents, causing too many to give up and leave our city or move back in with their parents. This is unacceptable. Our senior citizens have suffered for years with high taxes, forcing them to sell their homes. This has to change.

Dee’s past work experience includes: project manager of the Asheville Southside Economic Revitalization Program; owner of Dee Williams and Co. economic development services in North Carolina and South Carolina; licensed real estate broker; owner/operator of two public entertainment venues; 15 years as a government roads contractor; and eight years as a staff business consultant to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Dee recently negotiated and won a contract with the federal government to bring a million dollar grant to improve living conditions for senior citizen homeowners suffering on fixed incomes. This is the kind of leadership we need.

Dee has my endorsement and vote because she has earned it, and she deserves your vote, too. Please check out Dee for yourself at “dee4avl.com.”

— Joe Cobble

Asheville

Editor’s note: Cobble adds: “I’m volunteering for the best informed, experienced, most committed candidate for ‘We the People’ Dee Williams in many years.”