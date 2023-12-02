Letter: Disillusioned by shelter backlash

I am writing in response to an article quoting the Rev. Milly Morrow of Grace Episcopal Church [“Not on My Sidewalk: Neighborhood Backlash Derails North Asheville Emergency Shelter,” Nov. 8, Xpress]. Rev. Morrow explained that Safe Shelter for our unhoused population will not be located at Grace Episcopal due to strong backlash from North Asheville residents. I am disappointed and disillusioned.

I grew up in Asheville and always thought that North Asheville was one of the nicest parts of town. I wonder, though, how “nice” we are if we allow people in crisis to live on the street and refuse to give them shelter.

— Ellen Fluharty Howe

Asheville