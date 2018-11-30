Letter: Diverse voices will help make great strides in farming

I appreciate the “Women’s Work: Are Females the Future of WNC Farming?” article [Oct. 10, Xpress], spotlighting the important contributions and leadership women are making in farming. As three of your women farmers, Robin [Reeves], Susan [English] and Annie Louise [Perkinson] correctly pointed out, women have been integral to keeping our family farms going for generations.

I’m proud of all the women and men farmers working side by side with respect and appreciation for one another because they know we are all stronger together. It is important that we have a wide range of farm leaders speaking up in our community, as well as across the state and nation. I am optimistic that rather than a dearth of leadership, we are going to have a surge of leadership, and it is through the vitality of these diverse voices that we will make great strides in farming and community endeavors.

All farmers are welcome to join us at Buncombe County Friends of Ag Breakfast Quarterly, typically on the third Tuesday of that month at 7 a.m. [in the] Virginia Boone Building at the WNC Ag Center (Gate 5) in Mills River.

Buncombe County Friends of Ag Breakfast is a complimentary (donations appreciated) local-food breakfast featuring an agriculture-related speaker. Contact info: Ariel Zijp, 828-250-4794.

— Terri Wells

Sandy Mush