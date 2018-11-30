Letter: Diverse voices will help make great strides in farming

I appreciate the “Women’s Work: Are Females the Future of WNC Farming?” article [Oct. 10, Xpress], spotlighting the important contributions and leadership women are making in farming. As three of your women farmers, Robin [Reeves], Susan [English] and Annie Louise [Perkinson] correctly pointed out, women have been integral to keeping our family farms going for generations.
I’m proud of all the women and men farmers working side by side with respect and appreciation for one another because they know we are all stronger together. It is important that we have a wide range of farm leaders speaking up in our community, as well as across the state and nation. I am optimistic that rather than a dearth of leadership, we are going to have a surge of leadership, and it is through the vitality of these diverse voices that we will make great strides in farming and community endeavors.
All farmers are welcome to join us at Buncombe County Friends of Ag Breakfast Quarterly, typically on the third Tuesday of that month at 7 a.m. [in the] Virginia Boone Building at the WNC Ag Center (Gate 5) in Mills River.
Buncombe County Friends of Ag Breakfast is a complimentary (donations appreciated) local-food breakfast featuring an agriculture-related speaker. Contact info: Ariel Zijp, 828-250-4794.
— Terri Wells
Sandy Mush
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.