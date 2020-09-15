Letter: Don’t defund police, but properly train them

We were surprised to see an anonymous letter with inflammatory points, and one particular misleading reference included [“APD Cannot Silence the Voices of Change,” Aug. 19, Xpress].
Jerry Williams was shot and killed by the Asheville Police Department in 2016. This shooting was thoroughly investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, which found the APD response appropriate. Mr. Williams fled the scene of an assault complaint, was chased at high speed through Asheville with a woman and child in the vehicle who did not wish to be in the vehicle and reached for an assault weapon when he was stopped. It would seem public safety was at stake — safety of the woman, child and police officers.
We urge Asheville City Council not to defund the police but make changes needed to rid police of the “bad apples” after due process, and to properly train officers going forward. There are better solutions.
[Signed], an anonymous reader who is solidarity with other anonymous readers.
— Name withheld
Asheville
Editor’s note: In order to further discussion on the issue, Xpress has agreed to withhold the name of this letter writer as we did for the writer of the previous letter referenced.
