Letter: Don’t let families slip into poverty

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

President Biden has called on Congress to extend the child tax credit. I wholeheartedly agree.

In 2021, Congress expanded the child tax credit for millions of American families and sent it to them in monthly payments. Thanks go to all who voted in favor. The result was a significant decrease in the number of children in poverty. Some figures noted a 40% decrease or more.

Surveys have shown that the families spent this money on food, utilities, clothing and rent. But 51 U.S. senators let the payments expire in December. As a result, the child poverty rate jumped by 41% in January. In North Carolina, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates over 300,000 children (and their families) will slip back into poverty.

Pushing children and families into poverty is unacceptable. With all of us feeling the pinch at the grocery store, the gas pump and our utility bills, why is Congress not racing to extend the child tax credit payments?

I urge our members of Congress to immediately extend the 2021 child tax credit with permanent full refundability and to resume the monthly payments as soon as possible. This can be paid for by making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.

— Ron Katz
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.