Letter: Don’t let families slip into poverty

President Biden has called on Congress to extend the child tax credit. I wholeheartedly agree.

In 2021, Congress expanded the child tax credit for millions of American families and sent it to them in monthly payments. Thanks go to all who voted in favor. The result was a significant decrease in the number of children in poverty. Some figures noted a 40% decrease or more.

Surveys have shown that the families spent this money on food, utilities, clothing and rent. But 51 U.S. senators let the payments expire in December. As a result, the child poverty rate jumped by 41% in January. In North Carolina, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates over 300,000 children (and their families) will slip back into poverty.

Pushing children and families into poverty is unacceptable. With all of us feeling the pinch at the grocery store, the gas pump and our utility bills, why is Congress not racing to extend the child tax credit payments?

I urge our members of Congress to immediately extend the 2021 child tax credit with permanent full refundability and to resume the monthly payments as soon as possible. This can be paid for by making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.

— Ron Katz

Asheville