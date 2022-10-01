Letter: Don’t trade Rankin Avenue parking lot

[Regarding “A Dark Cloud: Downtown Dodged a Mall, but Substation Now Looms,” Aug. 10, Xpress, and “Update on City of Asheville and Duke Energy Partnership to Identify a Suitable Site for Duke Energy Rebuild of Critical Power Infrastructure in Downtown Asheville,” Sept. 16, Xpress website:]
Please don’t trade the Rankin Avenue parking lot to Duke! Lexington Avenue is a very special part of downtown, and we need the parking. We also would not want to lose a wonderful tree canopy. We need more trees, not less!
— Carol Greenberger
Asheville
