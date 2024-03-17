Letter: Dreaming of Asheville’s Central Park

Graphic by Lori Deaton

Can you envision Asheville with its own Central Park — a place free from a $299 annual fee, where everyone can gather for picnics, stroll with their labradoodles or gather wildflowers without resorting to taking them from Interstate 26 exit ramps? Picture our community-minded neighbors participating in AcroYoga or the latest Tie-Dye 101 class, observing our plant whisperers and seed library evangelists enjoying expansive community gardens. Perhaps even catching a glimpse of our congressman sunbathing.

Now, where could we find a sufficiently large area, low on investment, close to downtown and boasting significant conservation value? How about the Asheville Racquet Club’s golf course? Consider the advantages: a nine-hole course — the perfect size for evening strolls, just six minutes from Pack Square, and towering trees providing a natural spectacle wherever you look.

The New York Times’ “After Shutting Down, These Golf Courses Went Wild” article  elaborates on the transformation of a few closed golf courses nationwide, purchased by land trusts, municipalities and nonprofits to become nature preserves, parks and wetlands.

The ongoing I-26 expansion offers a unique opportunity for our city to obtain something we all deserve — additional space for pickleball.

— Jorge A. Pradilla
Asheville

