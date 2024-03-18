Letter: Opposed to Haw Creek rezoning

Unlike a previous writer, I actually live near the proposed Haw Creek project and am vice president of the Happy Valley Property Owners Preservation Association.

The project may create housing but also creates 13% more traffic on our two-lane road that already experiences bumper-to-bumper traffic during the school year; destroys a tree line and animal habitat; and offers no information about traffic disruption plans during the construction of town houses, let alone information about the protection of vehicles from construction debris, airborne or otherwise, during construction of the town houses. Even a proposed greenway on the property abruptly ends at the entrance to Happy Valley.

The developer has offered no solutions to community concerns so far. Public hearings to date have been widely attended and in opposition to the project as proposed.

I and those we represent oppose rezoning to accommodate the developer.

— Jeff Altman
Asheville

