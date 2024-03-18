Letter: Edwards’ option: resign in shame

[Regarding “‘The Math Keeps Getting Worse’: James Comer Admits He May Have to Give Up on Biden Impeachment Probe,” Salon via Yahoo News, Feb 20:]

Wow, U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-11th District) must really feel stupid for having voted for the President Biden impeachment investigation now that the whole foundation for it has been revealed to have been Russian lies.

Of course, it was always just his blatantly partisan waste of our tax dollars, but he’s now exposed as being too gullible to sit in Congress or, even worse, a Russian agent. Edwards’ only option is to resign in shame.

Buh-bye.

— Lawrence Turk

Hendersonville