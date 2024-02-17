Letter: Edwards chooses dereliction of duty in HCA debacle

In an interview with Asheville Watchdog, Chuck Edwards fully committed to dereliction of duty in the HCA debacle. Instead of providing solutions or offering to use the power of his office to make things right for the people of Western North Carolina, he blamed the HCA sale on the “failures of Obamacare.” You can’t make this stuff up.

This is a clear pattern for Chuck Edwards: blame Obama or Biden for all of our problems. Chuck didn’t mention the over 600,000 people in North Carolina who went without health insurance because he and the N.C. GOP delayed Medicaid expansion to try and make the popular Affordable Care Act (aka “Obamacare”) look bad.

He didn’t mention that they let our state lose out on billions of dollars of federal funding that North Carolina taxpayers paid for so they could carry out this political stunt. He didn’t mention that these political games had a terrible effect on the bottom line for many rural hospitals and directly impacted the sale of Mission.

The situation at Mission Hospital is dire. HCA is squeezing every dollar of corporate profit they can from our community at the expense of our quality of health care. Chuck’s solution? Dereliction of duty. He believes it is “up to patients” to solve this problem.

The government has a duty to ensure quality health care, which is why I support Attorney General Josh Stein’s lawsuit to hold HCA accountable. In the N.C. House, I worked on a bipartisan bill with Sen. Julie Mayfield to protect future communities from the types of transactions that led to Mission’s sale.

We don’t elect our leaders to tell us “it is up to us” to fix our problems. We elect our leaders to provide solutions. So get to work or step aside, Chuck.

— Caleb Rudow
State House representative and
N.C.-11 congressional candidate
Asheville

One thought on “Letter: Edwards chooses dereliction of duty in HCA debacle

  1. Voirdire

    Edwards is a shill and a clown …perfect for his MAGA constituency. But right, you can’t make this stuff up. Disingenuous indignation and outright deceit are the bulwarks of his political career …pared with his ardent backers’ precious delusion and yawning cognitive deficit and you’ve got nonstop foolishness from top to bottom.

