Letter: Edwards is a strong, proven leader

Amanda Edwards is poised to make a difference in lives in Buncombe County. I have lived in Buncombe County for almost 20 years, and I have seen this amazing place I call home change dramatically. Amanda understands the culture of rural communities, having been raised in West Virginia, and will help to protect the things we hold dear.

In order for Buncombe County to be a place where locals can thrive, we need government officials locals can trust. Amanda Edwards is that person. With the troubles we have witnessed in county leadership, and as the details continue to unfold, I place my trust in a proven leader — Amanda Edwards. This rises above petty partisan politics. Amanda is a hardworking Buncombe County citizen who wants the best for her family and community, just like me.

My family lives in east Buncombe County, an area that still remains mostly untouched by the massive growth explosion other areas of the county have seen in the past decade. We need to be smart about the type of expansion that we encourage as we move forward in District 2.

Amanda Edwards is the only candidate in District 2 who will provide accountability and strong oversight, while respecting other voices in our community. We need strong, proven leaders like Amanda to help guide us in the coming years, as Buncombe County continues to be a place for locals to thrive in an ever inclusive and expanding economy.

Please join me in voting for Amanda Edwards for County [Board of Commissioners] on Nov. 6.

— Beth Edwards

Swannanoa

Editor’s note: Beth Edwards reports that she and Amanda Edwards are related by marriage (their husbands are distant cousins) and that she is helping with the candidate’s campaign.