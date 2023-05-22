Letter: Edwards should listen to the people, not NRA

By the time you read this, our country will probably be mourning another mass shooting. At this writing, we are at the 200 mark with about 125 days into the calendar year.

A recent Fox News poll shows that the American people overwhelmingly support gun violence prevention measures: 87%, background checks for guns; 81%, enforce existing gun laws; 81%, raise legal age to 21 to buy all guns; 80%, require mental health checks on all gun buyers; 80%, flag people dangerous to self; 77%, require 30-day waiting period; 61%, ban assault weapons; 45%, encourage more citizens to carry guns to defend against attackers.

When I call Rep. Chuck Edwards’ office, a staffer says he supports the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms. For too long, the Second Amendment has been cherry-picked by politicians like Edwards and Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, who value their “A” National Rifle Association rating over the voices of the American people.

Here is what the Second Amendment says: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” There is no well-regulated militia when it is easier to get a weapon of war, the AR-15, than it is to get a driver’s license or a voter ID. We don’t live in a free state when this distorted view of the Second Amendment now threatens our First Amendment rights to assemble in our public places.

Call the congressman at 202-225-6401 and demand that he listen to the people and not the NRA and support the Office of Gun Violence Prevention Act, HR 1699, HR 698, the Assault Weapons Ban Act and HR 660, Ethan’s Law.

— Linda Pannullo

Asheville