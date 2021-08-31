Letter: El Paso bests Asheville on transportation, crime

Having spent time in El Paso, Texas, I am struck by interesting comparisons to Asheville. El Paso has a much larger population and block area, but virtually no traffic. … How could a larger population be less congested? Cars seem to coast through unimpeded. Though downtown has some nice restaurants. The bus system in El Paso is much better. It has numerous transit centers: [avl.mx/a6z].

These transit centers are extremely clean and efficient, unlike the single downtown transit center in Asheville, which is extremely dirty and boasts little indoor seating. El Paso transit centers rely on a large, indoor seating area and well-designed bus-loading islands. In addition, police or security regularly do sweeps of buses at transit centers like Five Points; a security professional boards and walks through the bus.

Another comparison: No jaywalking. Locals in El Paso seem afraid of jaywalking, standing at a corner to wait for a light to change even if there is no traffic. Though the population is much larger, there is rarely any crowding, and when there are crowds, such as at the Christmas festival at San Jacinto Plaza, the crowd is nearly all local Latin Americans, and it’s fun. They put lights everywhere and set up an outdoor ice-skating rink for children. In addition, the people dress better in El Paso. … Even adults in Asheville appear dressed for Little League.

Finally, El Paso rates the lowest crime of any major American city. Comparing the two, you are left wondering, are these [people] not doing things better? …

— J.M. Snyder

Asheville