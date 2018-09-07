Letter: Electric cars drive future of transportation

There are those who make it happen, those who let it happen and those who say, “What happened?” Who do you want to be?
The future of transportation is being driven by a silent group of electric-car enthusiasts who will be displaying the latest and greatest in electric vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Asheville Outlets. This is Asheville’s fifth annual Drive Electric Show! It will start at noon and run until 4 p.m. Come out to the show and be part of the future. For more information see: [avl.mx/59g].
— Rudy Beharrysingh
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.