Letter: Electric cars drive future of transportation

There are those who make it happen, those who let it happen and those who say, “What happened?” Who do you want to be?

The future of transportation is being driven by a silent group of electric-car enthusiasts who will be displaying the latest and greatest in electric vehicles on Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Asheville Outlets. This is Asheville’s fifth annual Drive Electric Show! It will start at noon and run until 4 p.m. Come out to the show and be part of the future. For more information see: [avl.mx/59g].

— Rudy Beharrysingh

Asheville