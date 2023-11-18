Letter: Expect intrusion from Gov Ops Commission

[Regarding “Accountability or Overreach? Local Leaders Respond to New State Investigative Powers,” Nov. 1, Xpress:]

Clearly the Gov Ops Commission is going to use its new invasive powers to harass organizations and individuals that serve women’s health care, the LBGTQ community, the transgender community, minority communities, our educational institutions and anything and anyone else that the far right decides is too “woke.” Not that they know what that means.

It also will mean that all personal information held by these organizations is fair game for review and exposure for political purposes. Big government’s intrusion into our private lives used to be anathema to Republicans. Now government’s intrusion into our most personal information and actions is the Republican Party’s preferred method of operation.

— Jack Bush

Asheville