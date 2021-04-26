Letter: First, get rid of racist cops

All cops are not the problem. Racist cops are the problem. Get rid of the racist cops and replenish the police budget to where it needs to be, whatever that might be — not what the mob wants it to be. Keep It Simple Stupid (KISS).

Then recruiting won’t be a problem, except the racists might not bother to show up for an interview if they know they are going to be kicked out once they are discovered.

— Ed Rothberg

Weaverville