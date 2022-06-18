Letter: Fix the medical marijuana bill

[Regarding “Closer to Compassion? N.C. May Inch Closer to Legalizing Medical Marijuana” June 1, Xpress:] I am in agreement with Sen. Julie Mayfield. I do support legalization of marijuana, but Senate Bill 711 is a poorly written bill.

It will hand production and sales to wealthy, established corporations, and local North Carolina hemp farmers won’t be able to compete. By only issuing 10 licenses, prices will be excessive. The black market will continue to supply cheaper, illegal products.

There is plenty of support for medical and recreational cannabis in North Carolina, but this bill is poorly conceived. I hope it can be amended before the final vote.

— Steve Miller

Asheville