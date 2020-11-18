Letter: Fond memories of Cram’s legacy

Mrs. and I bought a home in Weaverville in 2007 and lived there for 12 years. We left due to the grandparental instinct, which I guess is a common occurrence. We lived next door to Laurey Masterton, who, along with John Cram and Oscar Wong, were in my limited knowledge the upper tier of Asheville’s saviors. I never had the opportunity to meet John, but Laurey’s and Oscar’s high regard for him as well as his physical standing legacy speak volumes.
When we look back at the time that we were afforded, we often say that those 12 years were the best of our old home and Asheville lives. John was such a large part of our happiness.
— John and Jan Gudites
Hockessin, Del.
P.S. I would also take this opportunity to tell you how much I appreciated the Mountain Xpress over my time down there. “So shines a good deed in a weary world.”
