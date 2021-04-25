Letter: Fourth Estate steps up for open meetings

Thank goodness the Fourth Estate stepped up to its vital responsibility and got Buncombe County Board of Commissioners (and City Council) meetings opened. Transparency and openness by our elected representatives are so fundamentally important to our democracy!

If our elected representatives find it too time-consuming or inconvenient to listen to their citizenry, they should resign — or not have run for public responsibility initially. This is not to say that reasonable limits on public comments are not acceptable.

— Bob Gunn

Asheville