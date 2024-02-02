Letter: Funding loss would bode ill for WNC

[Regarding “If HCA Doesn’t Address Deficiencies Quickly, It Could Lose Medicare and Medicaid Funding,” Asheville Watchdog via Xpress website, Jan. 12:]

As a senior citizen (1 of every 6 people in Western North Carolina), our numbers are growing each year! Not only do we live or die as it relates to health care, but we often choose where to live (and die) according to the quantity and quality of health care in the area.

Most folks would agree, I think, that seniors contribute to the economic well-being of a community, often because they have discretionary money to spend, they often are stellar volunteers to area nonprofits, and their talents and wisdom can be valuable to all who interact with them.

So losing Medicare would be like shooting yourself in the foot — and not having an emergency room to take care of your wound.

— Carol Anders

Asheville