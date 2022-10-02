Letter: Get with current century on substation project

[Regarding “A Dark Cloud: Downtown Dodged a Mall, but Substation Now Looms,” Aug. 10, Xpress, and “Update on City of Asheville and Duke Energy Partnership to Identify a Suitable Site for Duke Energy Rebuild of Critical Power Infrastructure in Downtown Asheville,” Sept. 16, Xpress website:]

Folks,

Time is marching on! If you want candle power for Asheville, go for it.

If you want power — like for electricity to power all the stores and light the streets and other projects, just join this century.

— Michael Cooney

Asheville