Letter: Give artists their due

I’m the artist who did the mural at Fleetwood’s [in Xpress’ Aug. 30] issue. I am reaching out to you to tell you that it was exciting to see my art featured in the article “Boom Town: Exploding Restaurant, Bar Scene Signals Dawn of Golden Age for Haywood Road,” but I was pretty disappointed that my name was nowhere to be found. That could have been a huge opportunity of recognition for my art and my career, but people will have to go out of their way to dig for my name if they’re curious.

I’m truly honored that you thought it was a great addition to the article; however, next time if you post an artist’s work, I think you should acknowledge them so they may have some new opportunities arise.

Thanks for hearing me out,

— Kathryn Crawford

Asheville