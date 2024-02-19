Letter: Haw Creek project would provide much-needed housing

As a Haw Creek neighbor, I would like to express my support for the proposed 95-home subdivision that is set to go before the city Planning and Zoning Commission in the near future. This new development will provide much-needed housing within the city limits of Asheville, where there is already robust infrastructure to support it.

Like much of the nation, Asheville faces a housing affordability crisis. The solution to that crisis for Asheville is to build a lot more housing throughout the entire city, including in my neighborhood. If we fail to build enough housing quickly enough and if we fail to build with enough density, we risk only building houses where there is no one powerful enough to stop them from being built. We risk perpetuating the affordability crisis by forcing developers to build a few luxury houses rather than a glut of starter homes for new families. We risk pushing all newcomers to Asheville into our pristine green spaces and ridges.

Indeed, this development is to be located on a previously undeveloped parcel of land. While it can seem like a blow to the environment to build in a place that is currently green, the reality is that if we fail to build housing inside of our neighborhoods, that housing will be built in a place where the habitat destruction will be more impactful. If people cannot live inside the city, they will live in open spaces that are farther afield and far more connected to other natural areas than this plot of land between a road, a school and other subdivisions. It is up to us as community members to save connected green spaces and habitat by densifying our own neighborhoods.

I think Haw Creek is a wonderful place to live, and I am grateful to know my neighbors. I am open to hearing and mitigating concerns with the development, but we must move with haste! We cannot delay our way out of people moving to Asheville. I welcome new neighbors into Haw Creek and hope that we can continue to grow Haw Creek and all of Asheville for newcomers and long-timers alike.

— Joel Shuman

Asheville