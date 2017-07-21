Letter: Health care revamp betrays heartlessness, cowardice

Both Republican congressmen from Western North Carolina, Mark Meadows and Patrick McHenry, are determined to make health care more expensive or even nonexistent for millions of Americans, and both seem utterly unconcerned with the repercussions on those with pre-existing conditions. Their ugly plan to cut access to health care in order to provide the 1 percent with a massive tax cut is reprehensible.

But wait, there’s more. Meadows and McHenry and their pusillanimous senatorial cohorts, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, are also determined to hide out from their constituents and do their dirty work in secret and without coming before their constituents. They are then both heartless and cowardly, which is quite a feat.

— Michael Carlebach
Asheville

Editor’s note: This letter was received before GOP plans to overhaul the Affordable Care Act collapsed earlier this week. Xpress contacted Reps. Meadows and McHenry for a response but did not receive any by press time.

