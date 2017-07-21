Letter: Health care revamp betrays heartlessness, cowardice

Both Republican congressmen from Western North Carolina, Mark Meadows and Patrick McHenry, are determined to make health care more expensive or even nonexistent for millions of Americans, and both seem utterly unconcerned with the repercussions on those with pre-existing conditions. Their ugly plan to cut access to health care in order to provide the 1 percent with a massive tax cut is reprehensible.
But wait, there’s more. Meadows and McHenry and their pusillanimous senatorial cohorts, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, are also determined to hide out from their constituents and do their dirty work in secret and without coming before their constituents. They are then both heartless and cowardly, which is quite a feat.
— Michael Carlebach
Asheville
Editor’s note: This letter was received before GOP plans to overhaul the Affordable Care Act collapsed earlier this week. Xpress contacted Reps. Meadows and McHenry for a response but did not receive any by press time.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.