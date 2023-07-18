Letter: Heat pump water heater plot twist

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I recently installed my first heat pump water heater after reading about them online on sites like CleanTechnica. It was a mostly painless experience, except for the part where I had it inspected by the city of Asheville. Then it got a little confusing.

I was getting conflicting information about whether or not the heater needed to be elevated on a stand in my garage. The city inspectors were saying, “Yes, definitely put it up on a stand.” I had a feeling that I should have just listened to them, but after speaking with a representative from Rheem, who assured me I didn’t need to and that the unit had a controller at the top that was already about 5 feet off of the ground, I decided to install it directly on the ground.

Unfortunately, the Rheem person I spoke with had not read the instruction manual carefully enough, and there was a sentence buried in the middle that basically said: Put it on a stand. So I had to pay my plumber to come back, unhook everything, drain the heater and put it on a stand.

The heater works great, and I’m glad that I switched. I’m excited to see our energy bills coming down. When the inspector came back with the green tag, he told me not to worry — this was the third one this week that had to be elevated after it had been installed.

So for any other readers thinking about installing a new hybrid heat pump water heater, they are great — just make sure to put it on a stand if it’s in your garage.

— Rob Simon
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.