Letter: Heat pump water heater plot twist

I recently installed my first heat pump water heater after reading about them online on sites like CleanTechnica. It was a mostly painless experience, except for the part where I had it inspected by the city of Asheville. Then it got a little confusing.
I was getting conflicting information about whether or not the heater needed to be elevated on a stand in my garage. The city inspectors were saying, “Yes, definitely put it up on a stand.” I had a feeling that I should have just listened to them, but after speaking with a representative from Rheem, who assured me I didn’t need to and that the unit had a controller at the top that was already about 5 feet off of the ground, I decided to install it directly on the ground.
Unfortunately, the Rheem person I spoke with had not read the instruction manual carefully enough, and there was a sentence buried in the middle that basically said: Put it on a stand. So I had to pay my plumber to come back, unhook everything, drain the heater and put it on a stand.
The heater works great, and I’m glad that I switched. I’m excited to see our energy bills coming down. When the inspector came back with the green tag, he told me not to worry — this was the third one this week that had to be elevated after it had been installed.
So for any other readers thinking about installing a new hybrid heat pump water heater, they are great — just make sure to put it on a stand if it’s in your garage.
— Rob Simon
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.