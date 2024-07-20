Letter: Help housing shortage via Women Build

Have you heard about Asheville Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build?
I helped lead the first house in 1994, and since then, women have worked together to build 19 affordable houses in Buncombe County to help with our critical housing shortage.
It’s so much fun working with other women to build a house. You can be a “ground squirrel” — no ladders, feet on the ground — or a “flying squirrel” on ladders and scaffolding and doing roof stuff … woohoo! No experience necessary — there’s a lot of teaching going on, and by the end of the day, new friends and skills are gained.
This year’s build is scheduled to start at the end of August and will be a 12-week build. Check out Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity’s website to find the calendar for the Woman Build sign-up. Look for the calendar to open around Aug. 1. Once it’s open, just sign up and show up!
Hope to see you there. Let’s build the 20th Women Build House!
If you have any questions, you can email me at robin.whiteoak@gmail.com.
— Robin Clark
Asheville
