Letter: Help support Alzheimer’s care act

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, it is more important than ever that Congress supports those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. As research suggests that COVID-19 may be associated with long-term cognitive dysfunction, care for those with dementia is more crucial than ever. The number of people with this disease in North Carolina is expected to rise to 210,000 by 2025. This will pose a tremendous burden on family members who provide unmatched care for people with dementia at the expense of their own health.

My grandfather suffered from dementia, and I have witnessed the intense physical, mental, emotional and financial toll it can take on close family members. However, congressional support of the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (S.1125/H.R.2517) can play a crucial role in widening access to quality care for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients through reducing costs and easing the challenges of caregivers. This act will help provide services such as the development of a dementia care plan, care coordination, navigation, education and support, which will be extremely beneficial to caregivers.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in the appeal to U.S. Sen. Richard Burr to co-sponsor the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act. This small act of support can make a huge difference in the families and lives of those who are fighting this disease. Please use your voice to reach out to the senator’s office today!

— Radita B Shams
Greensboro

