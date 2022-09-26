Letter: Hoping for more Craggy Dam options

[Regarding “Long Division: American Rivers to Explore Removing Craggy Dam,” Aug. 31, Xpress:] I often kayak down the French Broad and take out just before the dam. Hopefully, the analysis will include more options than just remove entirely versus leave as is.

For example, a better portage system around the dam would allow expert kayakers to continue past the dam without sacrificing the current recreational activities provided by the small lakelike area, where fishing and learning to paddleboard in the slow-moving water are common.

Other modifications to the dam might also allow the passage of fish and other endangered species.

The whitewater area below the dam would be very dangerous to inexperienced kayakers, let alone tubers and canoeists, so I’m not sure how much of an increase in recreation would be possible.

— Merry Fitzpatrick

Asheville