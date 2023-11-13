Letter: How does peace not fit in holiday parade?

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

As a participant in last year’s parade with the Only One Earth Coalition, I can attest to the fact that we were met with support and enthusiasm by the parade’s audience.

This year, the coalition’s application to be in the parade was denied, apparently because of concerns about some signage being viewed as “political.” The term political can be defined in various ways. Here is one definition from Merriam-Webster: of, relating to, involving or involved in politics, and especially party politics.

The coalition represented a broad cross-section of individuals and groups who are part of the fabric of this community. There were no signs promoting a political party involved in electoral politics.

If promoting peace, environmental sustainability and human rights in a holiday parade have become too controversial in the “Christmas season,” then we are certainly in a sad state indeed. Parade organizers seem to have no problem with the overt commercialization of the season, yet it has a problem with the expression of universal values that might actually lead to “peace on Earth” and “goodwill toward all?”

I’ve lived in Asheville for 45 years and have been a co-founder of three schools here —Rainbow Community School, Shalom Children’s Center and Francine Delany New School for Children, in addition to teaching in the public schools. I’d say I have been committed to the betterment of this community for years, yet somehow, I and my colleagues in the Only One Earth Coalition are some kind of a threat to the organizers and promoters of the parade?

— Anne Craig
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: How does peace not fit in holiday parade?

  1. Prop Joe

    Stop whining. It’s a parade for children, not senior citizens with too much time on their hands.

    3
    1
  2. T100

    And a “From the River to the Sea” sign is an “aspirational hope for peace in the region” albeit with no Israel in existence, right?

    1

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.