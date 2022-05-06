With the staggering number of guns owned by private citizens in this country (estimated at 300 million) used to kill tens of thousands of Americans yearly, I would propose the following. Ask all patriotic gun owners in Western North Carolina to send their excess firearms to the brave Ukrainian resistance fighters. That way, these guns could kill more war criminals and less fellow Americans. Sounds like a win-win to me.
— Charlie Flynn Asheville
SHARE
Thanks for reading through to the end…
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.
About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.
One thought on “Letter: How to reduce domestic gun violence”
Ukrainian will testify that gun and ammo control for citizens was a bad thing. They can also give and account that if they had guns and ammunition it would have been hard to have an arbitrary limit on how much is enough.
Criminals don’t need but always have guns because, well their criminals!
Interesting how many crime’s are committed in zones of no hand guns allowed. It doesn’t usually work out good to rob a gun store.
It would have been nice to ship the military equipment left in Afghan to Ukraine instead of arming thugs but that commentary for our president speaks for it’s self.