Letter: How to reduce more waste at Downtown After 5

Thank you to the Asheville Downtown Association for organizing the Downtown After 5 events! We particularly appreciate its efforts to reduce the plastic waste at these events by using compostable cups to serve beer, wine, etc.

However, we’ve watched the majority of these cups get tossed into the trash and recycling bins, instead of the compostable bins. Most patrons do not realize the cups are compostable. We think that with some basic education, the cups can end up in the right place so they get composted.

We suggest that the association asks its wonderful volunteers at the drink booths to tell each customer as they hand them their drink that the cup is compostable and should be discarded in the green bin after consumption. Most patrons will do the right thing when they know what to do.

The food trucks that use compostable food containers could do the same thing by explaining to customers to discard any leftovers and their containers in the green bins.

Hopefully, a little upfront education will go a long way toward the association’s wonderful effort to reduce plastic waste at the Downtown After 5 events!

— Brad and Susan Parker

Asheville