Letter: I-26 questions lead to frustration

It is always amazing how many road-building, bridge-building and traffic management engineers we have in Asheville!

They all know exactly where the improvements to I-26 should be made and when. With absolutely no idea how much their ingenious planning ideas will cost the taxpayers!

A Signature Bridge is so important — why? How much will it cost the taxpayers? Where have they been for the past 20 years?

— Michael Cooney

Asheville